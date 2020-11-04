Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scottish FA, Aberdeen, Rangers, Billy Gilmour, Robbie Neilson
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has accused the Scottish government of "double standards" over its reaction to Rangers players breaching Covid-19 protocols compared to its hardline stance over Parkhead full-back Boli Bolingoli. (Scotsman)
Celtic defender Nir Bitton, who contracted coronavirus on Israel duty last month, says he would cancel international football amid the pandemic. (Daily Record)
The Scottish FA is preparing to make 18 people redundant to cut costs, with the governing body projected to lose £4.5m next year. (Daily Mail)
Marley Watkins' Aberdeen future could be in doubt as the forward, on loan from Bristol City until January, has suffered a hamstring injury that rules him out for at least eight weeks. (Press & Journal)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been likened to Germany's World Cup-winning legend Gerd Muller by Benfica manager Jorge Jesus. (Sun)
Scotland Under-21 and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has used his spare time in lockdown to learn sign language so he can communicate with hearing-impaired fans. (Herald)
Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds knew former head coach Robbie Neilson was destined to return to Hearts when he requested the Tannadice side's away strip be changed to maroon. (Edinburgh Evening News)