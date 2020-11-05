Phil Foden recalled by England but no place for Mason Greenwood

Phil Foden
Phil Foden made his England debut against Iceland in September

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled by England for November's matches against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

There is no place for Mason Greenwood, who with Foden was omitted from last month's squad after being sent home from Iceland in September for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

Forward Danny Ings and midfielder Kalvin Phillips miss out with injuries.

Chelsea's Reece James is also included after being sent off against Denmark.

The Chelsea defender will only be available for the friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 12 November before serving a two-game suspension.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be unavailable for the Nations League away game against Belgium on 15 November after also being dismissed against the Danes.

There is also no place in the 29-man squad for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who made his Three Lions debut as a 76th-minute substitute in October's 3-0 win over Wales.

England host Iceland in the Nations League on 18 November.

Foden back in the fold

Foden, who made his senior England debut in Iceland, has started the season in fine form for City.

With three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, he has become increasingly influential for his club.

Referring to both the recall of Foden and Greenwood's omission, England manager Southgate said: "They don't come as a pair, they are individual players with their own strengths and individual talents.

"We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally firstly. Phil has had a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason has had less game time with Manchester United.

"I have had a good chat with (Manchester United manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) about his development and I feel it is better for him to stay at the club at the moment, to develop over the next few months.

"But they are both available, there was no carryover from September, that is done. Both are available for selection and are going to be very good players."

More to follow.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

