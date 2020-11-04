Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland striker Kirsty McGuinness set up the opener for Sion Swifts

A late goal from Emily Wilson secured a 1-1 draw for Crusaders at title-chasing Sion Swifts in the Women's Premiership.

Swifts led thanks to Kelly Crompton's header from a Kirsty McGuinness corner 10 minutes before the break.

Erin Fildara missed out with a close-range header and hit the post for the Swifts before the Crues survived a goal-line scramble.

Wilson netted late to lift Crusaders into third while Sion are two points behind leaders Glentoran.