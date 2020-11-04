Women's Continental League Cup: Vivianne Miedema scores four in Arsenal win
Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema scored all four of Arsenal's goals as they won at London City Lionesses in the Women's Continental League Cup.
Women's FA Cup winners Manchester City also enjoyed a 3-0 win at Liverpool in Wednesday's group-stage matches.
Durham hit six past Championship leaders and promotion rivals Sheffield United, while West Ham beat Reading.
Everton's game with Manchester United was postponed after wind damage at the Toffees' Walton Hall Park.
And Brighton's match at Charlton was also called off, at the last minute, after a Seagulls staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Wednesday's Continental League Cup results in full
Group A
Sheffield United 0-6 Durham
Group B
London City Lionesses 0-4 Arsenal
Group C
Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City
Everton P-P Manchester United
Group D
West Ham United 3-0 Reading
Charlton Athletic P-P Brighton & Hove Albion
Group E
Leicester City 5-2 Blackburn Rovers
Group F
London Bees 1-0 Lewes