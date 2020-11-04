Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema has scored eight times in her past four matches for club and country

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema scored all four of Arsenal's goals as they won at London City Lionesses in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Women's FA Cup winners Manchester City also enjoyed a 3-0 win at Liverpool in Wednesday's group-stage matches.

Durham hit six past Championship leaders and promotion rivals Sheffield United, while West Ham beat Reading.

Everton's game with Manchester United was postponed after wind damage at the Toffees' Walton Hall Park.

And Brighton's match at Charlton was also called off, at the last minute, after a Seagulls staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Wednesday's Continental League Cup results in full

Group A

Sheffield United 0-6 Durham

Group B

London City Lionesses 0-4 Arsenal

Group C

Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City

Everton P-P Manchester United

Group D

West Ham United 3-0 Reading

Charlton Athletic P-P Brighton & Hove Albion

Group E

Leicester City 5-2 Blackburn Rovers

Group F

London Bees 1-0 Lewes