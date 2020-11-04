Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Peamount United defended stubbornly against Glasgow City

Glasgow City reached the Champions League second qualifying round after beating Peamount United on penalties.

Kirsty Howat threatened for City in the first half, heading wide.

And Mairead Fulton's fierce strike was pushed on to the post by Peamount goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke at the end of regulation time.

With no still no scoring after 120 minutes, the shootout ensued and Lee Alexander saved Lauryn O'Callaghan's decisive kick to seal a 6-5 win.

The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on Friday, with the one-off tie to be played on 18 or 19 November.

Glasgow City goalkeeper Lee Alexander told BBC Alba: "Just happy to get through, really. Peamount made it really difficult for us. Their keeper played really well.

"The main thing is to get the job done. When it comes to penalties, it's really just your luck. For me, it's my job to keep them out."

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth told BBC Alba: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. I thought Peamount were excellent. They worked really hard as a unit, as a team.

"I'm just proud of the players that they stuck with it. It was a long hard slog, we weren't at our best. They showed character to come through the penalties."