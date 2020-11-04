Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Demba Ba scores 'comical' goal, what now for Solskjaer?

Istanbul Basaksehir
Before facing Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir had not scored a goal or claimed a point in the Champions League

It was a goal that has been described as "never ever seen" before...for all the wrong reasons.

The 35-year-old former Premier League striker Demba Ba could not believe his luck, being given the freedom of the city to run clear and score Istanbul Basaksehir's first ever Champions League goal.

Edin Visca doubled the lead for the Turkish champions courtesy of further poor defending and although Anthony Martial pulled a goal back, United could not salvage a result and Basaksehir picked up their first win in the competition.

But despite making history, the opening goal was all that everyone was talking about.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now under severe pressure, said: "The first one is that we play a short corner and forget about the man up top. That is unforgivable."

'Comical' and 'computer game' defending

Demba Ba
Man Utd had no player anywhere close to their half of the pitch, allowing Ba a clear run at Henderson

How the first goal unfolded was utterly astounding.

United had a corner which they played short and took their time getting into the box, the ball eventually dropped loose and allowed Visca to look up and punt a long pass upfield.

With United's defence deserting their duties, the aging Ba had a one-on-one with goalkeeper Dean Henderson from the halfway line, before coolly rolling in.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said on BT Sport: "It is completely down to organisation. It's like under-10s football. Embarrassing. What the defence were doing I have no idea.

"The goal is comical, laughable. That can only be a player's fault, that's not down to the staff or the coaches."

Ex-United striker Robin van Persie said: "I have never ever seen a goal conceded like it. Defensively it is so very poor."

Solskjaer added: "You don't see goals like that at this level. You shouldn't concede easy goals like that. When you concede goals like that it makes winning matches a lot harder.

"We have not done our roles, it is my responsibility. A short corner and we forgot our defending duties."

Solskjaer 'declines to comment' on sack talk

United were humiliated 6-1 at home by Tottenham last month, but recovered by winning three of the next four games, which included a draw against Chelsea.

But after Sunday's poor showing in the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Arsenal and another abject performance in Istanbul, the back-to-back defeats pile the pressure on boss Solskjaer.

United have not won their last six at home in the league, while defeat by Basaksehir ended a run of 10 straight wins on the road.

Despite the international break looming, Van Persie said he is not a "big fan of sacking coaches", while ex-United midfielder Owen Hargreaves called Saturday's fixture against Everton a "huge game".

Asked if he fears for his job, Solskjaer said: "I decline to comment on such a thing. It is early on. Opinions are there all the time. We have to stay strong.

"I am employed by the club to do a job and I'm doing that to the best of my ability with my staff."

After the game, #OleOut, the phrase "lose to Everton", and "Poch" - in reference to former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino - were all trending on social media.

Analysis - 'Solskjaer on the back foot'

BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

These are worrying times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mauricio Pochettino's appearance on Sky Sports on Monday was a reminder of his availability - and given he was on a three-man shortlist to replace Louis van Gaal in 2016, eventually losing out to Jose Mourinho, evidently there is an attraction there on both sides.

United sources flatly rejected suggestions Solskjaer's job was under threat in the aftermath of that 6-1 humiliation by Tottenham at the beginning of October but there did seem to be peril in the following fixtures that contained meetings with Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Arsenal amongst others.

Nobody thought the greatest peril lurked in Turkey.

Nobody - players, coaches or manager came out of the debacle of Demba Ba's opener with any credit. Paul Scholes labelled it "under-10s defending". That United's players managed to get themselves into that ridiculous position suggests a lack of game intelligence and adherence to whatever plan was put in place for the game by Solskjaer and his staff. Assistant manager Mike Phelan can be seen pointing to Nemanja Matic, alerting him to the danger. Evidently, any plea to address the situation went unheeded.

It all leaves Solskjaer on the back foot, heading to Everton, where by his own admission he endured his worst day as United boss, when his side lost 4-0 in 2018, after which he vowed to ensure such embarrassments did not happen again.

The problem for the Norwegian is that they have returned, and keep on coming back. It is not terminal for Solskjaer just yet. But he needs to change the narrative otherwise the spectre of Pochettino will get bigger and bigger.

What you said on #bbcfootball:

Linda: The players know the basics so you can't blame the manager for that. They just can't be bothered. Maybe they want Ole gone? They are certainly going the right way about it. Disgusting.

Garry: It's time for a change. I would like to see some passion and belief in the shirt, there comes a point when the team go with you or they are against you and this is that time.

Tony Keating: When will they learn that shambolic defending does not win games, switch on and stay switched on. Ole give me a call if you want some help.

  • Utd will come back stronger. They are a bigger team than Liverpool as they became Champions of Europe by winning their own domestic league the year before. Liverpool have the shame of being the Champions of Europe 6 times without being Champions of their own domestic league the season before entering the competition.

    Man Utd - first British winners of the European Cup and true European Royalty!

  • Ole's at the wheel didn't you hear

  • Ole seems to go from one crisis to another, did he not learn anything from the great Sir Alex Ferguson?

  • Maybe not many will remember Ba as football player but Liverpool and now United fans definitely will. What a footballer... Sack Ole, sign Ba. Pochetino knows what is going on at Old Trafford and he chooses good time, before international break, to show his smile on TV.

  • It's all pretty absurd. Why would you sack Morinho who won Man U trophies in a short period and has won trophies at other clubs and replace him with a manager so out of his depth. What a terrible decision

  • Stealing an absolute living. Life is so cruel at times. People work hard for a few thousand pounds a year and this guy is gifted millions for free. Shameful and disgraceful.

  • Demba ba was offside. United were robbed yet again. Turkey is a cold house for English teams and the referee gave in to hostile Turkish crowd that were outside. We need to roll sleeves up and win at Everton. If we don't I fear for Oles job. #weneedabreak #ggmu

  • Yet another reality check for the " biggest club in the world"!

  • Loving the progress Ole's made....taking the club back to where it belongs 👍👍

  • 10/10 for the owners for sticking with him and the supporters for being loyal to him when most other club supporters would've been screaming for his head on a plate after 6 months if it were "their" team and the owners would've been happy to oblige.

    How much longer can this go on?

    Those players on that wage bill should always be one of the big hitters in the PL and Europe with no excuses.

  • who is getting the sack first?
    Father Christmas or OGS?

  • I'm sure I get emailed from Istanbul Basaksehir for hair transplants.

  • The second goal, you can see Mata realises what he’s done and bursts his lungs to try and rectify his mistake , but in tracking back he’s blocked by MacDire and he pushes him out of the way ? That’s tells me a lot, but principally, Mata ( like many others in the camp ) don’t rate the boy. Probably had a lot to do with the fiasco for the opener. This is what kids making the dinner looks like.

  • comical ole (AKA comical Ali from the Iraq war)

    - we beat the Turks - they didn't score 2 goals and we scored 5

  • Stick with Ole he has man united in his blood. The players these days don't play for the shirt they play for the money. Pogba out Ole stays

  • At least LFC had Gerrard's unfortunate slip as an excuse. Didn't Ole cover the "Demba Ba is quite good and running through from the half way line" thing in the prematch team meeting?

  • Keep him . MU are still amongst the Big15 in England. Prominence. Super league awaits.

  • Poch incoming

  • Nothing needs to be done, its all going perfectly fine as it is

    To be honest its a mystery whats going on at United

  • That defending was dumb dumb.

