Last updated on .From the section Ross County

County held a successful pilot event for Celtic's visit in September

Ross County can have up to 300 fans at Friday's game with Livingston after the Scottish government gave permission for some fans to return to football.

Dingwall side County play in the Highlands and Islands, which has been designated a tier 1 area under the government's new tiered system.

Tier 1 areas can have a limited number of supporters inside stadia.

Talks will take place with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Elgin City about bringing fans back to their grounds.

And Highland League matches can also host supporters under the new guidelines.

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster have welcomed the news and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor said his club "are grateful for the opportunity to welcome a small number of our supporters back to the Global Energy Stadium this Friday".

County's match with Celtic and Aberdeen's meeting with Kilmarnock on 12 September were test events with 300 fans - the only two SPFL games to have had supporters in attendance this season.

All other league games have been played behind closed doors, as have Scotland's home matches and the weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Earlier on Wednesday, County manager Stuart Kettlewell said his players were "champing at the bit" and "desperate" to get fans back and Livi head coach Gary Holt added: "I don't care if it's 10 or 50, I just want to see some people back."