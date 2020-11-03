Last updated on .From the section European Football

Spurs suffered a shock Europa League loss at Antwerp last time out

Bulgarian minnows Ludogorets Razgrad hope to make a "dream come true" by beating Premier League side Tottenham in Thursday's Europa League tie, says interim manager Stanislav Genchev.

Spurs suffered a shock Group J defeat by Antwerp in their last match, while Ludogorets have lost both games so far.

"It's a great privilege to play against a team like Tottenham," said Genchev.

Spurs will be without Sergio Reguilon who is ill, with Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier also missing out.

Manager Jose Mourinho said both Lamela and Aurier had a "little problem" and did not want to risk either player.

Ludogorets are top of the Bulgarian league on goal difference, but have lost to Antwerp and LASK in Europe so far.

Genchev added: "They are famous around the world and it will be shown around the world if we manage to win.

"To play against Tottenham is a dream come true and it would be an even bigger dream to beat them.

"It doesn't matter what the result in the first two games was, we will play the same way against Tottenham. We know they are one of the elite teams in Europe so it is a pleasure to play them."

Match stats

Ludogorets and Tottenham have never previously met in European competition.

This will be Ludogorets' fifth game against English opposition, losing three of those other four matches, the other being a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the Champions League in November 2014.

Spurs had never previously faced Bulgarian opposition but will do so for the second time in the space of two months having already faced Lokomotiv Plovdiv during the qualification stages of this competition in September, winning 2-1 away from home.

Ludogorets have only won one of their last 11 home matches in the Europa League (D4 L6), a 5-1 victory against CSKA Moscow in September 2019.

Spurs have only lost back-to-back Europa League group stage games once previously, losing to Rubin Kazan and PAOK Salonika in November 2011.