Winning the FA Cup in November was "odd but great", says Scotland and Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were delayed, with City eventually winning the showpiece against Everton 3-1 on Sunday.

It was a second straight FA Cup win for Weir with City.

"To win a trophy so early on in the season, it's different circumstances but it's still special," Weir said.

"This one it feels a bit different. It's a bit odd to win an FA Cup in November but it feels great.

"It means so much and we worked so hard for it. It's definitely another career highlight for me."

