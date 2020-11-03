Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Jon Nolan's 94th-minute red card for Ipswich led to heated scenes

Ipswich Town have been fined £2,500 and Lincoln City fined £2,000 by the Football Association following their League One fixture on 24 October.

The charge is for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Lincoln's win.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has also been charged with improper conduct for post-match comments about an official.

Last week he was given a one-game ban for "abusive and insulting" language at a match official during the match.

The 51-year-old was also fined £1,000.

The fines for the clubs stem from a 94th-minute incident in which Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan was sent off for a challenge on Harry Anderson. Lincoln successfully contested the standard penalty leading to their smaller fine.

It is alleged Lambert's comments during a post-match interview "constituted improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match official and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute."

He has to until Friday to provide a response to the FA.