Everton Women started playing their home games at Walton Hall Park earlier this year

Wednesday's Continental Cup match between Everton Women and Manchester United Women has been postponed because of wind damage at Walton Hall Park.

Everton said there were "safety concerns" at the ground in Liverpool.

Both teams were beaten 3-1 in the first round of games - Everton losing to Manchester City, while Manchester United were beaten by Liverpool.

Everton said in a statement on their club website that they "expect the fixture to be rearranged".