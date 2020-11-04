St Mirren haven't played in the Premiership since a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on 2 October

St Mirren's enforced hiatus has been a "disaster" for the players' fitness, says manager Jim Goodwin, as they prepare for their first Scottish Premiership fixture in 27 days.

The club's past two league games were postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

After the entire squad had to self-isolate they resumed training on Monday and face Dundee United on Friday.

"They're not going to be 100% , but we're not looking to use that as an excuse," said Goodwin.

"We have a return to training protocol we need to follow and some of the players have only done half an hour the last couple of days.

"From a manager's point of view it's great to have that time to reflect on certain situations. For the players it's a disaster because the majority of the lads have spent two weeks in the house - some of them three weeks - so any fitness work they've been able to do is indoors, which isn't ideal."

The Paisley club face an SPFL hearing next week after being charged with breaching Covid-19 protocols prior to the postponed matches against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical.

Goodwin has called for unity across Scottish football and said: "It's important that we all stick together during this period, not shoot each other down.

"Unfortunately it was our turn to have a bad time of it. The majority of people out there have been very supportive and we appreciate that."

With St Mirren only off the bottom of the table on goal difference after six successive league defeats, Goodwin is relishing a "fresh start" on Friday.

"There's a real air of excitement for us all to be back together this week," he added. "We're really looking forward to Friday night and hopefully we can kickstart our campaign."