Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons has now lost her past two Sportscene Predictor outings, but can she turn things around this weekend?

The presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Partick Thistle defender and Sportscene pundit Richard Foster in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership Amy Richard Aberdeen v Hibernian 1-0 2-1 Ross County v Livingston 1-2 1-2 St Johnstone v Kilmarnock 1-2 1-1 St Mirren v Dundee Utd 0-1 0-2 Motherwell v Celtic 2-3 1-3 Rangers v Hamilton 3-1 4-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Fri 19:45 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Livingston (Fri 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (Fri 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Dundee United (Fri 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-3

Richard's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Hamilton Academical (Sun 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Richard's prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 590 Pundits 530