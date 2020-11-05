Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons has now lost her past two Sportscene Predictor outings, but can she turn things around this weekend?
The presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Partick Thistle defender and Sportscene pundit Richard Foster in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Richard
|Aberdeen v Hibernian
|1-0
|2-1
|Ross County v Livingston
|1-2
|1-2
|St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
|1-2
|1-1
|St Mirren v Dundee Utd
|0-1
|0-2
|Motherwell v Celtic
|2-3
|1-3
|Rangers v Hamilton
|3-1
|4-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v Hibernian (Fri 19:45 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Richard's prediction: 2-1
Ross County v Livingston (Fri 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 1-2
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (Fri 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Dundee United (Fri 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Richard's prediction: 0-2
Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-3
Richard's prediction: 1-3
Rangers v Hamilton Academical (Sun 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Richard's prediction: 4-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|590
|Pundits
|530
|Amy v Pundits
|P12
|W4
|D3
|L5
