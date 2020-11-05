Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

Amy Irons has now lost her past two Sportscene Predictor outings, but can she turn things around this weekend?

The presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on Partick Thistle defender and Sportscene pundit Richard Foster in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership
AmyRichard
Aberdeen v Hibernian1-02-1
Ross County v Livingston1-21-2
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock1-21-1
St Mirren v Dundee Utd0-10-2
Motherwell v Celtic2-31-3
Rangers v Hamilton3-14-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Fri 19:45 GMT)

Aberdeen Hibs graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Livingston (Fri 19:45)

Ross County v Livi

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (Fri 19:45)

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Dundee United (Fri 19:45)

St Mirren v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Richard's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 12:00)

Motherwell v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-3

Richard's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Hamilton Academical (Sun 15:00)

Rangers Hamilton

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Richard's prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy590
Pundits530
Amy v Pundits
P12W4D3L5
