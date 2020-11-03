Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL faces a £500,000 bill from Sky Sports for any games that aren't played if the season is cut short. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers have issued 19m more shares in a move that could earn the club around £4m. (Sun) external-link

Rangers great Ally McCoist says he has noticed problems with his short-term memory as he admitted to fears over joining the list of former footballers to develop dementia. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is relieved to have manager Neil Lennon's blessing to join the Norway squad next week despite the club's heightened coronavirus concerns over international football. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Former Rangers, Falkirk and Greenock Morton player Luca Gasparotto has quit football at age 25 to become a tree surgeon in his native Canada. (Sun) external-link

Former Easter Road midfielder Pat McGinlay is backing Hibernian to ease the pain of their Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by winning at Aberdeen on Friday to move second in the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link