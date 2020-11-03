Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin is facing another spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The 31-year-old did not feature in Cardiff's 3-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Tomlin is an influential figure for the Bluebirds when available but he has had a succession of fitness problems.

"It's just issues with the groin from playing just under 30 minutes the other day," Cardiff manager Neil Harris admitted.

"It doesn't look like he is going to be fit for Friday (against Bristol City) or the coming weeks, so we'll have to see what unfolds daily with Lee Tomlin."

Tomlin made his fifth appearance of the season as a substitute in Cardiff's defeat at Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

His absence makes Harry Wilson even more important to Harris.

The on-loan Liverpool player missed the QPR trip and the draw at Derby with a hip flexor problem, but won a penalty and scored on his return to action against Barnsley.

Wilson has netted twice in four appearances since joining Cardiff, who cruised to a 3-0 win over the Tykes.

"I think it would be wrong of me to pick out an individual but obviously you can't ignore his contribution to the game - winning a penalty and then scoring a great third goal to wrap the game up," Harris said.

"I have talked about the importance of players that can change games and win games and what's been missing.

"Obviously with Lee Tomlin not available to us now, we saw the importance of Robert Glatzel and Harry Wilson, two more players that can link the play and change the game in a moment."