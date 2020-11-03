Pedro Neto: Wolves winger commits to club until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.
The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 international, who signed from Lazio last summer, has played in all seven league games this season.
Neto told the club website: "This deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it.
"We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I've done so far is work hard every day."
