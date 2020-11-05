First of all, a public service announcement - do not forget the fantasy football deadline is Friday (16:00 GMT).

Message groups across the world have become a panicked place for the past two Friday nights as people realised too late they had not done their team before the deadline.

So now that we have addressed that, the question is who to put in your side.

Time to bin the Liverpool defenders

It's time to go old friends

After the couple of years they have had, this may seem a bold suggestion - but it's time to axe your Liverpool defenders/goalkeepers.

The Reds may be top of the table but they have conceded 15 goals in seven games - only West Brom (16) have let in more. It took Liverpool 26 goals to concede that many last season.

Without Virgil van Dijk things are unlikely to get much better. To add to that, Trent Alexander-Arnold has four points from his past four games and Andy Robertson has one assist - and not much else - in that time.

If your mind was not made up yet, consider that they visit Manchester City on Sunday. That is a fixture they have not kept a clean sheet in for 10 games (conceding 26 goals). After that, the Reds face second-placed Leicester City.

Fill your boots on Spurs attackers

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have assisted one another nine times in the Premier League this season

You all have Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, right? Please tell me you have Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

The Tottenham pair are the joint top-scoring players in the game on 71 - 13 clear of anyone else. They are the only two players to have been involved in 10 or more goals in the league. The joint top scorer and the top assister in the division.

In their way this week is the leakiest defence in the top flight - West Brom (16 goals conceded). The Baggies have not won in seven league games this season.

So maybe add a third Spurs attacker. Gareth Bale might fancy adding to his goal last weekend.

Admittedly, their next three league matches are against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. But don't worry about that - that's future you's problem.

Bring Ward-Prowse in

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been involved in four goals in his past two Premier League games (three goals, one assist).

Get. Him. In.

This weekend they face Newcastle United, who have a striker to think about. Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his seven Premier League appearances for the Magpies, more than he had in his final 30 for Bournemouth in the competition.

Anything else?

Edouard Mendy has never conceded a Premier League goal...

Do you still have any Sheffield United players as a sign of loyalty for everything they did for you last season? It's time to move on - they have taken just one point from the past 30 available. We're sorry, John Lundstram and George Baldock, but it's time to say goodbye.

Their weekend opponents, Chelsea, have somebody worth considering though. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept a clean sheet in each of his three Premier League starts. Only Alex Manninger, Pepe Reina and Anders Lindegaard have ever kept one in four.