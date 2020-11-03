Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Jake Doyle-Hayes spent last season on loan at English League Two side Cheltenham Town

St Mirren have signed Republic of Ireland under-21 international Jake Doyle-Hayes after he left Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Paisley club until the end of the season.

After joining Villa in 2014, Doyle-Hayes had loan spells in England's League Two with Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town, featuring 36 times for the latter last season.

"I've had a lot of interest during the window," he told St Mirren's website external-link .

"But when I heard St Mirren were interested it caught my attention straight away.

"I've followed the league and I liked how enthusiastic the manager [Jim Goodwin] was when we spoke. I was delighted with the interest and I wanted to get it done as soon as I could."