Derry City have two games remaining in the Premier Division season

Derry City will not face punishment for failing to fulfil their league game against Shamrock Rovers after a Covid-19 outbreak.

The 28 October game was called off after two positive Covid tests - a player and backroom team member.

The match at Tallaght Stadium has been rescheduled for this Saturday with a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

"We delighted - common sense prevailed at the end," said Derry chief executive Sean Barrett.

"I'm sure every other club in the league is happy that all the fixtures are being fulfilled.

"The charge was brought in accordance with FAI rules after a COVID-19 outbreak and the decision of the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency to stand down their first team squad, left Derry City unable to fulfil the fixture," the FAI said.

As a result of this game being played this weekend the final series of fixtures in the Premier Division will now take place next Monday night at 19:30 GMT.

Derry, who lie in seventh place, will finish with an away game against already-relegated Cork City.

"We've six points to play for and six points could get us into Europe - that's what we are gunning for."