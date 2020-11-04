Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former Manchester City striker Tessa Wullaert bagged a double for Anderlecht in the qualifier

Linfield are out of the Women's Champions League after an 8-0 defeat by Anderlecht in the first qualifying round game in Brussels.

The Belfast visitors were 6-0 down at the break with Laura de Neve (2), Tessa Wullaert, Sarah Wijnants (2) and Tina de Caigny on target.

Anderlecht missed a penalty before De Caigny and Wullaert added to the tally.

Linfield rarely threatened although they stemmed the tide in second half with improved defending.

The Blues went into the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium encounter without a competitive game in five weeks.

The sides met in the group stage last season but Linfield have lost a number of influential players since that 3-1 defeat.

Classy hosts

Anderlecht's movement and slick passing proved too much for Phil Lewis' team and De Neve hit the roof of the net from a Wullaert cross to open the scoring on nine minutes.

Wijnants netted from close range to double the advantage and she made it three with a crisp strike from 14 yards.

De Caigny headed in from a yard out before De Neve produced the goal of the night with a superb 25-yard free-kick into the top scorner.

The outstanding Wullaert was a threat throughout and she found the bottom corner with a composed finish two minutes before half-time.

Stefania Vatufu blasted a penalty over the bar midway through the second half but the seventh goal finally arrived courtesy of a De Caigny tap-in.

Wullaert's backpost volley completed the scoring after 71 minutes as Anderlecht marched into the next round.