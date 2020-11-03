Linfield won their fourth successive Women's Irish Premiership in 2019 but look unlikely to retain the title this year

Women's Champions League: Anderlecht v Linfield Venue: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels Date: Wednesday 4 November Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Linfield coach Phil Lewis admits his side will face a "big task" in their Women's Uefa Champions League opener against Anderlecht on Wednesday night.

Amid the international break and Covid-19, Lewis' side have not have a competitive game since late September.

"All I can ask for is that the girls prepare as I've asked them to and they go out and give 100%," said Lewis.

Lewis is pleased the squad is flying to Brussels by charter flight which will reduce interaction with the public.

"The club has been absolutely fantastic to us in chartering an aircraft to get us there safely so we're limiting who we're meeting. We fly over there and are straight on to a coach to the hotel. Play the game and then return.

"The club has certainly backed us and made sure we're safe in all our travels as well and hopefully [helping our chances of] producing a half decent performance on the pitch."

The Anderlecht squad includes Belgian international striker Tessa Wullaert who recently moved to the club from Manchester City

Anderlecht beat Blues last year

The Blues met the same opposition in last year's opening stage which was played in a group format as the Belgian side earned a 3-1 victory at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, which is again the venue on Wednesday night.

Since then Linfield have lost a number of influential players including Northern Ireland international Kirsty McGuinness, and look unlikely to clinch a fifth straight Irish Premiership title, while in contrast Anderlecht have strengthened their squad.

Recent additions to the Anderlecht team include Belgian international striker Tessa Wullaert, who joined the club from Manchester City.

"After last year's opening group stage, this time it's knockout and we're up against Anderlecht who would be a top seed and historically a very strong club throughout women's football and normally get through to the last 32 each year.

"They have a massive budget and they are all professionals so it's going to be a big task."

While the Blues have been without competitive action for five weeks, they have played a number of friendlies including a game against Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland which also helped the national team prepare for their stirring win in Belarus.

With Linfield currently six points behind leaders Glentoran, although they have a game in hand on their Belfast rivals, and also three adrift of Sion Swifts, the Blues need other results to go their way in the remaining four full rounds to have a chance of retaining the title in the shortened campaign.

"Results have probably gone as I have expected and I said at the start of the season about it being a period of transition after losing a number of players and then trying to bring younger players through," added Lewis.

"Certainly in some of the games we've played very well. Hopefully we'll have some type of role in seeing who are the champions this year.

"If it's ourselves, we need other clubs to slip up but if it's not, hopefully we'll produce performance that will dictate who wins the league."