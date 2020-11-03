Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Norwich are five games unbeaten in the Championship since Hanley's return from injury

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Norwich City defender Grant Hanley have been recalled for Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off with Serbia.

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine has earned a return after performing well as an injury replacement in wins against the Czech Republic and Slovakia last month.

As expected, Craig Gordon replaces Robby McCrorie as one of three goalkeepers.

Scotland face Serbia on 12 November.

The match in Belgrade is chance for the national side to end a two-decade long wait for an appearance at a major finals.

They then take on Slovakia and Israel away from home in Nations League Group B3, which they currently lead.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, Sheffield United's John Fleck (injury), and McCrorie are those to drop out from the initial squad announced for last month's internationals when Scotland extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Griffiths last played for Scotland two years ago in a Nations League win against Albania, having battled injury and personal problems intermittently since.

However, he has returned to the Celtic team and netted against Aberdeen and St Johnstone in recent weeks.

Norwich captain Hanley was an ever present under former head coach Gordon Strachan, and makes his return having last featured in a friendly against Costa Rice in March 2018.

His return from a hamstring injury has coincided with a five-match unbeaten run for the Canaries.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Marshall (Derby County); McLaughlin (Rangers); Gordon (Hearts)

Defenders: Considine (Aberdeen); Gallagher (Motherwell); McKenna (Nottingham Forest); Cooper (Leeds); O'Donnell (Motherwell); Palmer (Sheffield Wed); Robertson (Liverpool); Tierney (Arsenal); Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: McTominay (Manchester United); Christie (Celtic); McGregor (Celtic); Armstrong (Southampton); Jack (Rangers); McGinn (Aston Villa); Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Forwards: Dykes (QPR); Fraser (Newcastle); Burke (Sheffield United); McBurnie (Sheffield United); Griffiths (Celtic); Paterson (Sheffield Wed); Shankland (Dundee United)