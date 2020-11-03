Champions League - Group A
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Tuesday 3rd November 2020

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21104044
2Sevilla21101014
3FK Krasnodar201115-41
4Rennes201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio21104224
2Club Bruges21103214
3B Dortmund21013303
4Zenit St Petersburg200214-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22007166
2Juventus21012203
3Dynamo Kyiv201124-21
4Ferencvárosi TC201137-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22007166
2PSG21013213
3RB Leipzig210125-33
4Istanbul Basaksehir200204-40
