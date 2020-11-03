Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk17:55B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|3
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|RB Salzburg
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|B Mgladbach
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Real Madrid
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Club Bruges
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|B Dortmund
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|PSG
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0