Helen Ward has scored 43 times for Wales, an number unsurpassed

Record scorer Helen Ward and first choice goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan will be unable to play league football before Wales' next competitive match.

Wales are set to host Belarus on 1 December in their final Women's European Championship qualifier.

However, only the top two divisions in the women's game will continue to be played during national restrictions in England that last until 2 December.

"I miss being an 'elite' sportswoman," Ward wrote in a post on Twitter.

Ward plays her club football for Watford while O'Sullivan was one of four Cardiff City players named in Wales' last squad.

Both Cardiff and Watford are in the National League, meaning they are playing in women's football's third tier.

A statement from the Football Association has clarified that while the Women's Super League and Championship can continue, all tiers below cannot.

"Our number one priority remains the safety and welfare of everyone involved in our game. A special thanks to all women's football fans for their ongoing support during these challenging times," the FA said in a statement.

"Whilst the Barclays FA WSL and FA Women's Championship will continue, 'non-elite' football, which includes Tiers 3-7 of the Women's Football Pyramid, the Regional NLS Feeder Leagues, the Barclays FA WSL Academy League, FA Girls Regional Talent Clubs, indoor and outdoor grassroots fixtures and all training, is to be paused during this period, as a result of the new UK government restrictions."

While Ward, who is based in England, will be unable to even train, the easing of lockdown restrictions in Wales from next week will mean Wales' performance squad will be able to resume training, including Cardiff City players.

Cardiff City will also be permitted to play friendly matches against top tier Welsh women's sides, even though the Welsh Women's Premier League is currently suspended.