Mo Elyounoussi says recent criticism hasn't affected the Celtic dressing room

Celtic aim to keep recent momentum going after recovering from "a dip in form", says winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Norwegian international, who scored a double against Lille in the Europa League, was also on target in the Scottish Cup victory against Aberdeen.

"Obviously we're really pleased to have another [Scottish Cup] final. Any team can have a small dip in form but we're back on it now," he said.

"The criticism doesn't come into our changing room."

Celtic beat Aberdeen on Sunday to earn a place in next month's Scottish Cup final against Hearts as they seek to claim a 12th consecutive domestic trophy.

That backed up an improved showing in the 2-2 draw with Lille in the Europa League, after Old Firm defeat and a league draw with Aberdeen.

Celtic trail Premiership leaders Rangers by nine points having played two fewer games, but Elyounoussi is confident they are rediscovering their best form as they prepare to host Sparta Prague on Thursday and keep their Europa League knockout hopes alive.

"We need to keep the momentum going. Like I said we're in good shape and good form now.

"Everyone knows the meaning of this game and it's very important for us. We know that anything other than a win will be disappointing but we're confident."

Elyounoussi says the Celtic squad have been unfazed by the criticism they have received this season.

"[With] a club of this size, obviously there will be disappointment and criticism if you lose a game or draw or whatever," he added.

"But now we're just looking forward. The criticism, I don't understand it but in the end I know that we have our supporters behind us and that's the most important thing for us."