Ryan Sessegnon joined Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season in October

Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon says he is "not even surprised any more" after receiving racist abuse on social media.

England Under-21 international Sessegnon, who is on loan at German side Hoffenheim, posted an image of the racist messages on his Instagram story on Monday.

Sessegnon, 20, described the abuse as "unbelievable" and "disgusting".

Spurs said "everyone at the club" is with Sessegnon and Hoffenheim also posted a message of support.

"We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players", Premier League club Tottenham posted on social media. external-link

"We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."

The account that sent the racist messages to Sessengon, who also plays at left-back, has since been removed from Instagram.

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim posted on social media: "Our player Ryan Sessegnon was racially insulted in the worst way online.

"Hoffenheim stands for tolerance, integration and respect. We reject all forms of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say no to racism."

Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling said last month that football authorities and social media platforms need to "step up" and "take proper action" in tackling online abuse.

It followed a study by the Professional Footballers' Association that said 43% of Premier League players experienced "targeted racist abuse".