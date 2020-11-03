SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said there was 'no consensus' in the results

Fewer than half of all 42 SPFL clubs are in favour of granting the governing body permission to curtail the season.

The SPFL's consultation period with member clubs saw questions over extra powers rejected.

Just 20 said at this stage they would back a move to grant the SPFL the ability to call the season if a threshold of matches had been reached.

And 38 dismissed the notion of the league body imposing a 3-0 defeat if a side cannot fulfil a fixture.

"The board is keen to avoid the division and dispute caused when Scottish Government restrictions prompted by Covid-19 forced the curtailment of last season," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"It is very clear from the responses that there is no consensus, let alone the necessary majorities, for any decision to be taken now about how we might draw this season to a close if it becomes impracticable to complete all fixtures as a result of Covid-19 disruption.

"The board continues to seek to complete every scheduled League fixture on its scheduled date, except where necessarily dislocated by cup matches, and welcomes the Scottish FA board decision to have no replays in Scottish Cup matches during the current season."

The SPFL board wrote to all member clubs last month asking them to consider various questions regarding a contingency plan if Covid-19 was to severely impact fixtures throughout the campaign.

In July, a vote to take control should there be a repeat of last term's Covid-19 shutdown was rejected, with not enough support garnered in the latest questionnaire to back a further ballot.

Results of the consultation included:

A total of 20 clubs agreed they would be content to give the SPFL board at this stage in the season power to curtail the campaign (on a points per game basis) if a particular threshold of matches had been played by the date of curtailment.

Just 17 clubs agreed that they would be content to give the SPFL board the power now to void the season if an insufficient number of matches had been played by the date of curtailment.

Twelve clubs were in favour of the SPFL board being granted broad powers to manage further Covid-19 related disruption to the season.

Only four clubs were in favour of the SPFL Board being given the power to impose a 3-0 defeat on any club not fulfilling a fixture.

Nineteen clubs felt that it was "too early to take decisions now" and that decisions on any Covid-19 related disruption should be considered later in the season.

Already this season several teams have had games postponed due to the impact of Covid-19.

St Mirren's last two matches were put off as the Paisley side could not field a team, while Aberdeen, Celtic and Kilmarnock have also had fixtures called off.

Both Kilmarnock and St Mirren have been accused of by the SPFL of breaching Covid-19 regulations, with a board sub-committee, chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair, due to meet on 10 and/or 11 November.