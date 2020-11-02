Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City lost three consecutive finals to Chelsea between 2015 and 2017

Manchester City won their first FA Youth Cup for 12 years with a 3-2 victory over Chelsea in the final at St George's Park.

Cole Palmer, who missed the decisive penalty in their shootout defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 final, struck a late winner for City.

Goals from James McAtee and Morgan Rogers had put City in control after Marcel Lewis' opener for Chelsea.

However, Taylor Harwood-Bellis' own goal set up the dramatic conclusion.

Palmer celebrated his winning goal by displaying a t-shirt paying tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten, who died aged 18.

City have now won the competition three times but had not triumphed since 2008, when Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley defender Ben Mee were in the side that claimed the trophy - also in a final against Chelsea.