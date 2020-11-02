Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The latest figure is two higher than in the previous round of testing

The Premier League says there has been four new positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,446 players and club staff tested between Monday, 26 October and Sunday, 1 November.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will now have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were two positive results from 1,609 tests between 19-25 October in the previous round of testing, with eight in the seven days before that.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's record signing Rodrigo missed Monday night's Premier League game against Leicester after being in close contact with a person who has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

In line with Premier League and government guidelines, the 29-year-old now has to isolate away from the team.