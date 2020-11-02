Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Craig Gordon has been in good form for Hearts, and stood out in the Scottish Cup win against Hibernian

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon will make his return to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off with Serbia next Thursday after a two-year absence.

Gordon, 37, has 54 caps but has not been in the national squad since Steve Clarke took charge in May 2019.

His last appearance came in a 3-1 friendly loss to Portugal at Hampden in October 2018.

Gordon returned to boyhood club Hearts during the summer after opting to leave Celtic due to lack of games.

He has been in fine form since returning to the Edinburgh club and made some crucial saves as the Championship club beat derby rivals Hibernian 2-1 on Saturday to reach the Scottish Cup final.

Gordon's reward is a place in the Scotland squad aiming to end a 22-year wait for a major tournament in Belgrade on 12 November, followed by a chance to win their Nations League group - which they currently lead- when they travel to face Slovakia and Israel.

Derby County's David Marshall has been Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper during their unbeaten run of eight games and has kept three clean sheets in a row.

Livingston loanee Robby McCrorie and Rangers' Jon McLaughlin were the back-up goalkeepers in Clarke's last squad in October, with the former selected to represent the Under-21s last week for their upcoming qualifiers against Croatia and Greece.

Clarke's full squad will be announced on Tuesday.