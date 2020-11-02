Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Moyes 'disappointed' with penalty decision

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he cannot understand "criticism" of Mohamed Salah for winning a penalty in their Premier League win over West Ham.

Hammers boss David Moyes suggested Salah had dived after a challenge from defender Arthur Masuaku.

Several pundits external-link have also been critical of the Egyptian forward since the incident.

"What can I say? It was a foul. Pretty much everyone who saw the situation thought it [was a foul]," Klopp said.

"Believe it or not, I spoke to Mo yesterday morning about how he feels. He has exactly three proper knocks on the foot.

"One of them is from the penalty situation. That's how it is. There is a knock, you go down or not, whatever. Sometimes the referee gives it."

Salah picked himself up to slot home the spot-kick and equalise just before half-time and that allowed Liverpool to go on and win as they extended their unbeaten home league run to a record-equalling 63 matches.

"We don't talk too long about all the penalties we don't get, to be honest but obviously now two days after the game, we are talking about that - and there was clear contact," Klopp added.

"So what can I say? No. I don't understand the criticism."