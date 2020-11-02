National League news - November 2020

Last updated on .From the section National League

Sam Sherring extended his loan spell with Torquay in early November after seven appearances and one goal

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

2 November

Torquay United have extended the loans of Bournemouth defender Sam Sherring and Plymouth midfielder Adam Randell until the middle of January.