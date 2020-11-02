Champions League - Group B
Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid v Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku out of Champions League tie

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored 28 goals in 41 appearances for Inter Milan

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss their Champions League tie with Real Madrid due to a thigh injury.

The Belgium forward, 27, has scored seven goals in as many matches for the Italian side this season.

Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games. Lukaku earned one of the points with both goals in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Lukaku scored seven goals in six games as the Serie A side were Europa League runners-up last season.

Alexis Sanchez has returned to training after sitting out the past three matches, although Inter coach Antonio Conte said it was unlikely the Chile striker would start in Madrid.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's game.

The Brazilian, 22, will undergo a mandatory period of self-isolation.

Real will also be without Nacho, Dani Carvajal and young playmaker Martin Odegaard through injury.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga having lost just one game but have struggled to find form in Europe, picking up just one point from two matches.

Los Blancos needed two late goals to salvage a 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach and are bottom of Group B.

