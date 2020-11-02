Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City have been without Gabriel Jesus since their match against Wolves in September - the Brazilian has scored 42 goals since joining City in 2017

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could be fit for Tuesday's Champions League Group C clash with Olympiakos.

The Brazil international has been out since suffering a thigh injury in September but could return against the Greek side.

"It's too early to know, he did one training session with part of the team but we are happy he is back," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

City are top of Group C after winning their two opening matches.

Defender Nathan Ake is available after injury but record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfielder Fernandinho and left-back Benjamin Mendy remain on the sidelines.

Winger Ferran Torres filled in as a centre forward for City's Champions League tie against Marseille and in the Premier League against Sheffield United.

This is the first European meeting between Manchester City and Olympiakos and Guardiola insists it is "important to go on to nine points" in their group.

"You cannot make a false step in the Champions League because after that you struggle. We have an incredible opportunity to make a huge step to qualify for the next round," he said.

Olympiakos are second in the Greek Super League but have not progressed past the Champions League group stages since 2014.

The first meeting - the best of the stats

Manchester City's only previous games against Greek opponents was in the Last 32 of the 2010-11 Europa League, when they won 3-0 on aggregate against Aris.

Olympiakos have lost 14 of their 16 away major European matches in England, though they have won two of their last four visits, both against Arsenal in September 2015 and February 2020.

Only Barcelona (39) and FC Porto (33) have conceded more away Champions League goals in England than Olympiakos (29), whose ratio of 2.9 goals conceded per visit (10 in total) is the highest of the 10 teams to have played 10+ away games in England.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the group stage of the Champions League (W10 D3), winning five of the six games at Etihad Stadium in this run (D1).

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Kylian Mbappe (15) has made more assists than Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (12) in the Champions League.

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres is looking to become the third-youngest player in Champions League history to score in four consecutive appearances (20y 248d), behind only Kylian Mbappe (18y 120d) and Erling Braut Haaland (19y 107d).

Chances of qualifying?

Entertainment data company Gracenote say Manchester City have 99.5% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote said: "Winning your first two matches is a strong position to be in so it is no surprise to find that Manchester City have such a strong chance of reaching the knockout phase."