Scottish Gossip: SFA, Covid-19, Jones & Edmundson, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian

Scottish gossip

Scotland's clubs have ruled out a potential proposal that would have seen clubs forfeit games 3-0 if they were unable to fulfil a fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Jordan Jones and George Edmundson will not play for the club again after breaching Covid-19 rules at a party. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

However, former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson says Jones and Edmundson should not have to sacrifice their careers at the Glasgow club because of their mistake. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Both players could face Scottish FA charges, but Rangers will not. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Hampden is in danger of not hosting any matches at Euro 2020 with Russia in line to hold the entire tournament. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Celtic are believed to have Al Ahly's Egyptian international midfielder Mohamed Magdy Afsha on their transfer radar. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Rangers are targeting Sampdoria's star midfielder Jakub Jankto. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has revealed his father passed away just days before the side's Scottish Cup semi-final Edinburgh derby defeat. (Scotsmanexternal-link)

