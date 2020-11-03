Scottish Gossip: SFA, Covid-19, Jones & Edmundson, Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian
Scotland's clubs have ruled out a potential proposal that would have seen clubs forfeit games 3-0 if they were unable to fulfil a fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Jordan Jones and George Edmundson will not play for the club again after breaching Covid-19 rules at a party. (Scottish Sun)
However, former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson says Jones and Edmundson should not have to sacrifice their careers at the Glasgow club because of their mistake. (Scottish Sun)
Both players could face Scottish FA charges, but Rangers will not. (Daily Record)
Hampden is in danger of not hosting any matches at Euro 2020 with Russia in line to hold the entire tournament. (Daily Record)
Celtic are believed to have Al Ahly's Egyptian international midfielder Mohamed Magdy Afsha on their transfer radar. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers are targeting Sampdoria's star midfielder Jakub Jankto. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has revealed his father passed away just days before the side's Scottish Cup semi-final Edinburgh derby defeat. (Scotsman)