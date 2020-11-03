Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland's clubs have ruled out a potential proposal that would have seen clubs forfeit games 3-0 if they were unable to fulfil a fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak. (Daily Record external-link )

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Jordan Jones and George Edmundson will not play for the club again after breaching Covid-19 rules at a party. (Scottish Sun external-link )

However, former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson says Jones and Edmundson should not have to sacrifice their careers at the Glasgow club because of their mistake. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Both players could face Scottish FA charges, but Rangers will not. (Daily Record external-link )

Hampden is in danger of not hosting any matches at Euro 2020 with Russia in line to hold the entire tournament. (Daily Record external-link )

Celtic are believed to have Al Ahly's Egyptian international midfielder Mohamed Magdy Afsha on their transfer radar. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers are targeting Sampdoria's star midfielder Jakub Jankto. (Scottish Sun external-link )