Gareth Bale scored his first goal for Tottenham since his return in their 2-1 win over Brighton, heading home the winning goal

Gareth Bale has returned to the squad for Wales' three November games to be managed by assistant boss Robert Page.

The team's record scorer was absent for the October internationals as he built his fitness following his return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.

The winger, 31, suffered a knee injury during September's win over Bulgaria.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denies all allegations and has promised to co-operate with police after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Football Association says it has been "mutually agreed" Giggs will not be involved in this month's matches against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also included despite a Champions League injury scare.

Ramsey appeared to suffer another muscular injury during Juve's 4-1 Champions League victory at Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Wales will again play three matches in the international window as they did in October, beginning with a friendly against the USA at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on Thursday, 12 November.

They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on Wednesday, 18 November.

Wales have called two new goalkeepers into their squad with Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey and Stoke's Adam Davies both ruled out with injury.

Dunfermline keeper Owain Fon Williams, a member of the Euro 2016 squad, is recalled, as is Newport County's Tom King.

League Two leaders Newport have two players in the Wales squad for the first time in 37 years, with uncapped midfielder Josh Sheehan also included.

If either features, they will be the first Newport players to represent Wales since a friendly against Brazil in June 1983.

Sheehan is one of three uncapped players in an increased 29-man squad, alongside King and Nottingham Forest's on-loan midfielder Brennan Johnson.

Wales recall defenders James Lawrence and Tom Lockyer and midfielder Tom Lawrence from injury, but Hal Robson-Kanu misses out with a broken arm and Sam Vokes continues to be overlooked.

Wales squad: Ward, Fon Williams, King, Gunter, Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Lockyer, Rodon, N Williams, Lawrence, Cabango, Norrington-Davies, Ramsey, J Williams, Wilson, Brooks, James, Smith, Morrell, Levitt, Johnson, Sheehan, Bale, Lawrence, Moore, Ratondo, Roberts.