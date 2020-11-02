Last updated on .From the section Man City

Sergio Aguero suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham in October

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is expected to be fit immediately after the November international break, says his club manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 32, suffered a hamstring strain against West Ham in October which has kept him out of the previous two games.

Guardiola says he will not rush back the Argentine - who previously spent four months out with a knee problem - for Sunday's match with Liverpool.

"I feel sure after the international break he will be better," he said.

"He's getting better but I don't know. We don't want him to have a setback but he's getting better."

Aguero's fellow striker Gabriel Jesus has returned to training before Tuesday's Champions League tie with Olympiakos.

City are top of Group C after two matches, following victories over Porto and Marseille.

Spaniard Guardiola said it is harder to get out of the group stages now than it was 10 years ago.

"The teams are better, there is more money everywhere, a lot of clubs are buying players and important managers," he said.

"It is really tough. It doesn't matter where you go, you know you have to face quality."

Guardiola has also let his younger players prioritise Monday's Youth Cup final with Chelsea - which kicks off at 19:30 GMT at St George's Park - rather than keep them back to sit on the bench against Olympiakos.

Liam Delap, Taylor Harewood-Bellis, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle might all have been involved with the first team.

However, Guardiola wants the quartet to take responsibility for trying to secure City's first Youth Cup trophy since the 2008 team that included Ben Mee, Kieran Trippier and Daniel Sturridge.

"If they are here, they can look to the important players to win the game," said Guardiola.

"I prefer them to have the experience to play in the final, to have the responsibility of having to win and bring the cup back to Manchester."