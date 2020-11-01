Jokull Andresson played his first senior game in England in Exeter's 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient last week

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has hailed the impact of on-loan goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

The 19-year-old Iceland youth player joined from Reading last week as emergency cover after injuries to Jonny Maxted and Lewis Ward.

He helped City to a 1-0 win over Carlisle - their eighth game without a loss as they went fourth in League Two.

"He's got a personality which says 'it going to be me and I'm going to out myself forward'," Taylor said.

"As a goalkeeper you've got to keep that personality throughout your career because you get judged on those moments."

Andresson is on a week-to-week deal at Exeter until one of the club's senior goalkeepers is fit, but Taylor is hopeful that he can keep the Reading youth player for the time being.

"I barely slept last Monday night because we missed out on one keeper and we were waiting for this one to go through and I don't want to be in that position again, especially travelling up to Morecambe the next day," added Taylor.

"He's done well enough from my point of view, we'll have to make sure Reading are happy.

"Our two keepers keep having to go through this ridiculous protocol where they get checked to see if they actually are injured - both of them can barely walk so it's not rocket science, but it looks like he [Andresson} will be with us on Tuesday."