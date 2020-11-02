Last updated on .From the section Irish

Portadown were promoted to the top flight after winning the Championship last season

The Northern Ireland Football League has expressed disappointment at Portadown players celebrating a goal against Warrenpoint Town with fans.

Six Ports players ran towards the stand after Stephen Murray's goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Milltown, with Ports fans running towards the players.

Under Covid-19 regulations, safety measures such as social distancing must be adhered to in stadiums.

Town, meanwhile, have restricted access to their matches to home fans only.

"The NI Football League recognises the efforts of all clubs in following guidelines and implementing protocols to ensure the safety of all in attendance at matches but wishes to express disappointment at the events which took place at Milltown on Saturday 31 October in the match between Warrenpoint Town and Portadown FC," a NIFL statement said.

"In these challenging times it is vital that everyone involved from players, officials and spectators play their part to ensure compliance with the necessary protocols allowing football to continue to operate in a safe environment for the enjoyment of everyone.

Colm Deasy was one of two Warrenpoint players sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw

"The NI Football League will continue to communicate with all clubs to remind them of their responsibilities regarding sanitisation, good practices and social distancing."

In a statement issued on Monday soon after NIFL's, Warrenpoint Town said its board had reviewed Saturday's match and decided to restrict match days to home support only.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but we believe this is the right and responsible thing to do to safeguard our community," they said.

"Although this will have a financial impact on the club at this time, the health of players and supporters and volunteers must come first.

"The club would call on the Government to support football clubs with the immediate allocation of funds for the loss of gate receipts."

On Sunday, Portadown said its players are "constantly reminded of their responsibilities".

"Over the last number of weeks we as a club have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of both supporters and players," the club said.

Warrenpoint Town said social distancing reminders were made six times during the game over its PA system.

Town chairman Connaire McGreevy said the ground was operating at a reduced capacity of 350, which is 150 below the number deemed safe, and temperature checking was carried out upon entry.