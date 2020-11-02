Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville beat Glentoran 1-0 on the opening day of the Irish Premiership season

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin believes Glentoran's form will improve soon - but is hoping it is after Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield semi-final.

The Glens have suffered two defeats - including a 1-0 loss to the Reds - in their three league outings ahead of the last-four meeting at Solitude.

Larne host Linfield in Tuesday night's other semi-final of a trophy lifted by McLaughlin's men last season.

"We played them just a couple of weeks ago and it was a real battle," he said.

"This will be another tough game. I am sure Glentoran will be really disappointed with the start they have made to the season, but that will end soon enough for them, there is no doubt about that.

"They have got a squad full of brilliant talent there and Mick has done a fantastic job at the club.

"Their current run will not last forever. They are going to bounce back very soon - I just hope it is next week rather than on Tuesday night."

Cliftonville, who won last season's Shield thanks to two injury-time goals in the final against Ballymena United, hammered Championship side Dundela in the quarter-finals.

Glentoran, who have collected one point from three Irish Premiership outings this campaign, overcame Ards in a penalty shoot-out.

League champions Linfield had a comfortable 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers in the last eight, while Larne progressed courtesy of a thoroughly impressive 4-0 win over Crusaders.