Burns does not expect to play again until next season after the double leg break

Glentoran's Bobby Burns has said he has "no hard feelings" towards Coleraine's James McLaughlin over the tackle in which he suffered a double leg break.

The versatile former Hearts man broke his tibia and fibula in the challenge during his side's 2-1 Irish Premiership defeat at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

Burns, 21, has vowed to come back stronger next season.

"Absolutely devastated to get a double leg break in the tibia and fibula," he said on social media.

"Long road to recovery but looking forward to getting stuck into the rehab and coming back better than ever next season.

"No hard feelings at all to James, he is a great lad and I have no doubt it was an honest tackle to play the ball."

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Burns was initially treated at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine before being transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, where it is believed he will undergo surgery on Monday.

The former Glenavon and Newcastle Jets player, who joined the Glens in October on loan from League Two side Barrow, was also keen to say thank you for the messages of support he has received since the incident.

"I have been overwhelmed by your kindness and will do my best to get back to everyone individually soon," he added.

"Special thanks to Dr Peter Reid, everyone at the Causeway and Royal Victoria hospitals, and Glentoran FC and Coleraine FC, for the great level of care and support.

"It's a wonderful mark of the Irish League family that at least one person from every club contacted me."

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said after the match on Saturday that McLaughlin had been left "distraught" at seeing Burns stretchered off following his 63rd-minute tackle.