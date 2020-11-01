Rangers have suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson for "breaching Covid regulations", the club have confirmed.

A statement from the Ibrox side said winger Jones and defender Edmundson attended a private gathering on Sunday "with others outside their household".

The pair will now be investigated by the club and must isolate for 14 days.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers," said external-link managing director Stewart Robertson.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers."

Rangers say the incident took place on Sunday night, just hours after Steven Gerrard's side defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 to go nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Neither player was in the matchday squad.

Northern Ireland international Jones, 26, who was expected to be in Ian Baraclough's squad for their Euro 2020 play-off next week, has made just four appearances for Rangers this season, while English centre-half Edmundson, 23, played the second of his two games this season over a month ago.

