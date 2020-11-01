Udinese v AC Milan

Match ends, Udinese 1, Milan 2.
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 19Stryger LarsenSubstituted forBonifaziat 82'minutes
- 50Nascimiento FrancaBooked at 24mins
- 87De Maio
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 10de Paul
- 22ArslanBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMakengoat 63'minutes
- 37PereyraSubstituted forForestieriat 82'minutes
- 23Pussetto
- 7OkakaSubstituted forLasagnaat 71'minutes
- 9DeulofeuSubstituted forOuwejanat 71'minutes
- 5Ouwejan
- 6Makengo
- 14Bonifazi
- 15Lasagna
- 16Molina
- 17Nuytinck
- 18ter Avest
- 30Nestorovski
- 31Gasparini
- 45Forestieri
- 90Zeegelaar
- 96Scuffet
AC Milan
- 99DonnarummaBooked at 49mins
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forDalotat 71'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 13mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 57'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 57'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 89'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 71'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 8Tonali
- 12Rebic
- 14Conti
- 15Hauge
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 21Díaz
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 90Donnarumma
- Marco Di Bello
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Milan 2.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastien De Maio (Udinese).
Simon Kjaer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese).
Post update
Brahim Díaz (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese).
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Ouwejan (Udinese).
Goal! Udinese 1, Milan 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Udinese. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Jens Stryger Larsen.
Substitution, Udinese. Fernando Forestieri replaces Roberto Pereyra.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.