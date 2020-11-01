Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kathleen McGovern (bottom) scored twice as Celtic beat Hearts 10-0

Celtic bounced back from their opening-day SWPL defeat by Glasgow City by thrashing Hearts 10-0 at Oriam.

Fran Alonso's side had eight different goalscorers as they got their first three points of the season.

Hearts, promoted from SWPL 2 last term, have now shipped 15 goals in their opening two matches against Rangers and Celtic.

Motherwell host Hibs, Glasgow City are at home to Forfar, and Rangers travels to Spartans in Sunday's other games.