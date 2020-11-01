Last updated on .From the section Football

Sir Bobby Charlton regularly attended matches at Old Trafford

England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

The news follows the deaths of his older brother Jack in July and fellow World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles on Friday, both of whom had also been diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup with United during 17 years at Old Trafford.

He finished his career with spells at Preston and Irish side Waterford.

His wife, Lady Norma Charlton, expressed the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis - first reported by the Telegraph external-link - could help others.

Sir Bobby came second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 1958 and again in 1959. In 2008, he received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

Joining United in 1953, he scored 249 goals in 758 games for the club, long-standing records which were eventually broken by Wayne Rooney in 2017 and Ryan Giggs in 2008 respectively.

He remained England's record goal scorer until Rooney surpassed him against Switzerland in September 2015.

At the age of 20, Sir Bobby was a survivor of the Munich air crash of 1958 in which 23 people died, including eight of his Manchester United team-mates.

He inspired United to a first European Cup win in 1968, scoring twice in the final, and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1966 after playing every minute of England's World Cup victory.

United renamed Old Trafford's South Stand in honour of Sir Bobby in 2016.

More to follow.