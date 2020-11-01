Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is so impressed by Diego Laxalt in his first few games on loan from AC Milan that he would love to sign the Uruguay left-back permanently. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson says the club had an 'agreement' with Alfredo Morelos during the transfer window that they would consider selling their star striker if they received a bid that matched their valuation of him.. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove says he turned down a multi-million pound to Guincamp because he did not want to play in the French second tier and move further away from his family. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic are ready to charter more private planes for their players to avoid even more Covid-19 call-offs during international breaks. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic will hold talks with national associations as they seek to avoid the Covid-19 infections and isolations that followed during the last international break. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest will require surgery on the ankle stress fracture that has sidelined him for the past month. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link