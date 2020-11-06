Manchester City v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's eight defeats versus Jurgen Klopp is his worst record against any manager

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could make just a second Premier League start of the season following a goalscoring return from injury in the midweek win against Olympiakos.

Sergio Aguero, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho remain out.

Liverpool expect to welcome back defender Joel Matip, who has missed the last two games through injury.

Naby Keita is available after returning in Tuesday's Champions League win but Thiago Alcantara will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray external-link : Before looking ahead, let's look back. There's a fact listed below about the last time Manchester City beat Liverpool with the Reds as reigning champions: it was 29 October 1977 and you can watch it here external-link .

Do yourself a favour and take a moment to indulge the past. From Liverpool's sensational opener to Peter Barnes' wing play and City's top quality forward line - it's a reminder that football WAS brilliant before the Premier League and today's all-round advances.

Back with us? Okay. The good news is that both Manchester City and Liverpool are too, with the (almost) undisputed top two teams in the country both hitting form after below-par starts to their seasons - with a few other similarities along the way.

Both have won three out of three in the Champions League and, whilst City are unbeaten in eight games since conceding an infamous five at home to Leicester City, Liverpool haven't lost in six since shipping a far from magnificent seven at Aston Villa.

The men in charge each have welcome "problems" to think about in attack, too.

Pep Guardiola has Gabriel Jesus back fit and ready to take over from Ferran Torres, who's proved himself able cover as a central striker.

Jurgen Klopp has Diogo Jota absolutely flying, and arguably a better current bet than Roberto Firmino - although what Firmino brings to his fabled front three has always been about more than scoring himself.

The game's happening on the same weekend as the clubs' first meeting last season, when Liverpool's 3-1 win at Anfield opened up a nine-point lead on City that only ever got wider.

They could move eight points ahead this time - or City could move within two having played a game fewer.

It's too close to call, too early to tell…..and too good to miss!

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool are going into this round of fixtures top of the table so there is no suggestion they are struggling - it is just they are not at their very best at the moment.

They are going to lose games and the title race is going to be tighter than last year, I have no doubts about that.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last three home league games against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 11-1.

They can win consecutive top-flight matches against Liverpool for the first time since a run of four victories between 1935 and 1937.

The Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last 10 league away encounters, conceding 26 goals in total.

However, Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 league meetings as the reigning champions since a 3-1 defeat in 1977.

Manchester City

Manchester City are aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

They have won nine of their past 10 Premier League matches against the reigning champions.

Eleven points is their lowest tally after six league matches since registering the same total in 2014-15 under Manuel Pellegrini.

In Pep Guardiola's 11 previous top-flight seasons as a manager, his teams have always had at least 16 points after seven matches.

City could go five Premier League matches without scoring more than one goal for the first time in 11 years.

They are one short of 100 Premier League home defeats.

Guardiola's eight defeats versus Jurgen Klopp is his worst record against any manager.

Liverpool