West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
West Brom will assess defender Dara O'Shea, who has missed their past two matches because of an ankle injury.
Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu remain sidelined.
Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguillon missed the midweek trip to Ludogorets through illness but has returned to training and should be available.
Spurs will monitor Serge Aurier, who sat out the trip to Bulgaria with a minor injury, while Erik Lamela is ruled out by a niggling problem.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Tottenham beat Brighton last week despite not being totally convincing, but I don't mind that. They are getting better as a team and, while they are doing that, they are getting positive results as well.
It is a different story with West Brom. They will need 36 points or so to stay up, but at the moment I don't know where they are going to get them from with what they have got.
The Baggies have had their moments in games, but they only seem to last 20 or 30 minutes and that is not enough to see them through.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham have won just two of their past 10 league fixtures against West Brom (D6, L2).
- The Baggies won their most recent game against Spurs in May 2018 and can record back-to-back league victories against them for the first time since 1984.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom are winless in eight Premier League matches since beating Tottenham 1-0 in their penultimate game of the 2017-18 season (D3, L5).
- The Baggies' tally of three points from seven matches is their worst start to a league season since 1985, when they had just one point at the same stage.
- The previous time they failed to win any of their opening seven Premier League games was in 2004-05. They beat Bolton 2-1 in their eighth match and ultimately avoided relegation on the final day of the season.
- Slaven Billic has won three of his four home matches against Tottenham as a manager in all competitions - those victories (two with West Ham, one with Besiktas) were all by a 1-0 scoreline.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham could win their opening four away matches in a league season for the fourth time in their history.
- If Spurs avoid defeat in a seventh consecutive league game it will be their longest unbeaten run under Jose Mourinho, and their best since Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a 14-match sequence between December 2017 and April 2018.
- Their tally of 12 goals from their opening three away games is the highest by a top-flight side since 1935, when Middlesbrough had 14 goals at the same stage.
- The Londoners are the Premier League's top scorers prior to the latest round of matches, with 18 goals.
- Defeat by Sheffield United in July means Spurs could lose back-to-back league matches against newly-promoted sides for the first time since 2012.