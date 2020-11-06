Arsenal v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns for the visit of Aston Villa, with squad rotation expected following the Europa League win against Molde.

Gabriel, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are all set to return.

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore will be sidelined until after the international break with a groin injury sustained in the defeat at Southampton.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has returned to full training after 10 months out with a knee ligament injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal can still improve their creativity but manager Mikel Arteta is right to try to make them more solid first.

Aston Villa have leaked a few goals in the past couple of weeks and I would be surprised if they manage a clean sheet here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won their last three home league games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 12-2.

Villa's 1-0 home win against Arsenal in July ended a run of seven straight head-to-head defeats, and 23 goals conceded, in all competitions.

Aston Villa can win consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1998.

Arsenal

Arsenal's tally of 12 points matches their total after seven Premier League matches last season.

The 1-0 defeat against Leicester City last time out was their first home league loss of 2020.

Arsenal have conceded a league-low seven goals this season. However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six home league games.

They can fail to score in successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since February 2016.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could fail to score in four successive league home appearances for the first time since December 2014 for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga.

Aston Villa